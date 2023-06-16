Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD retreats from multi-day-old resistance line to around $2.60

- Natural Gas consolidates the biggest daily jump in a month by retreating from three-week high.
- RSI conditions favor pullback moves from 3.5-month-old resistance line.
- April’s top restricts immediate downside, 50-EMA appears the key support.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) prints the first daily loss in five as it eases from the highest levels in three weeks to $2.60 early Friday. In doing so, the XNG/USD consolidates the biggest daily gains in one month as energy market players reassess the previous day’s rally amid a light calendar and mixed sentiment.
That said, the energy instrument’s failure to provide a daily closing beyond a downward-sloping resistance line from March 03 appears to favor the intraday sellers of the Natural Gas.
Adding strength to the pullback moves is the RSI (14) line that retreats from the nearly overbought territory. As a result, the Natural Gas Price may witness further declines, at least for the short term.
However, April’s monthly high of around $2.58 and multiple levels marked near the $2.50 round figure limit the immediate downside of the XNG/USD.
Following that, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $2.45 becomes crucial to watch for the Natural Gas bears as a break of which could direct the quote toward the monthly support line of near $2.30.
On the flip side, XNG/USD recovery needs to provide a daily close beyond the latest peak of around $2.63 could quickly propel the Natural Gas Price to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of March-April moves, near $2.71.
It should be noted, however, that the previous monthly high of around $2.81 acts as the final defense of the Natural Gas bears.
Natural Gas Price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
