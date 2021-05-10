Natural Gas Futures: Further upside not ruled out

CME Group’s advanced readings for Natural Gas futures markets noted open interest extended the uptrend for yet another session on Friday, this time by around 3.6K contracts. In the same line, volume reversed two consecutive drops and went up by around 88.2K contracts.
Natural Gas approaches $3.00
Prices of Natural Gas have been navigating a narrow range between $2.90 and $3.00 in past sessions. Friday’s uptick was on the back of rising open interest and volume and does not rule out another assault to the key $3.00 mark per MMBtu in the very near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD drifts toward 1.2150 as the US dollar attempts a bounce after the NFP blow. A revival in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the dollar. Risk-on sentiment favors the single currency ahead of the EZ data.
GBP/USD defends 1.40 despite election, Brexit jitters, UK GDP eyed
GBP/USD trims intraday gains after refreshing 10-week top above 1.4000. The US dollar’s dead-cat bounce joins the UK’s political and Brexit tensions to test the bulls. Scotland readies for a second independence referendum after a solid victory for PM Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP party.
Gold ignores US dollar’s dead cat bounce to pick up bids above $1,830
Gold defends $1,830, up 0.20% intraday around $1,834.68, as traders prepare for Monday’s European session. In doing so, gold prices react to the US dollar’s failures to keep early Asia’s corrective pullback from the lowest since late February.
Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high
Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99. A continuation of this upswing could push ETH to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240. Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.