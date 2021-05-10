Natural Gas Futures: Further upside not ruled out

CME Group’s advanced readings for Natural Gas futures markets noted open interest extended the uptrend for yet another session on Friday, this time by around 3.6K contracts. In the same line, volume reversed two consecutive drops and went up by around 88.2K contracts.

Natural Gas approaches $3.00

Prices of Natural Gas have been navigating a narrow range between $2.90 and $3.00 in past sessions. Friday’s uptick was on the back of rising open interest and volume and does not rule out another assault to the key $3.00 mark per MMBtu in the very near-term.