Natural Gas Futures: Further rangebound on the cards

Traders trimmed their open interest positions for the first time since April 28 on Tuesday, now by around 14.3K contracts in light of flash data from CME Group. Volume, in the meantime, rose by around 53.6K contracts, extending the erratic performance seen in past sessions.
Natural Gas looks capped by $3.00
Natural Gas prices closed with decent gains on Tuesday. The uptick was in tandem with shrinking open interest, indicative that extra upside looks unlikely in the very near-term. In the meantime, the key $3.00 mark per MMBtu continues to cap the upside for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
