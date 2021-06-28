Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Still trending higher with no signs of panic but RSI needs attention

- Nasdaq ends the week in a calm orderly fashion, no need for life jackets.
- Markets remain bullish and have put inflation fears to one side.
- Seasonality put on its head with June almost over.
Equity markets continue to remain strongly bullish with the TINA trade (there is no alternative) and buy the dip continuing to reap strong profits for traders and investors as a rising tide is lifting all boats (stocks). Friday saw modest losses across some Nasdaq names with the tech index closing just in the red down 0.14% while the S&P 500 hit yet another record high close.
The canary in the coalmine we identified last week is still alive and chirping (Russell 2000) but it still needs to take out this larger range play it has been stuck in, to free up further gains for all indices. It is moving in the right direction though. Range breakouts, as we said last week, can be powerful but so can double or this would be a triple top. So watch this space closely. Given the trend in equity markets and how well they have reacted to the Fed's increasingly hawkish (higher rates) talk one would have to bet on the break-out scenario for the Russell. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also seems to be following this logic and about to give a bullish crossover.
The put-call ratio is far from a perfect indicator but does give a guide to investor sentiment. The ratio itself can skew around especially when we have had quadruple witching and Russell rebalancing on consecutive Fridays but the 9- day moving average shows the put-call ratio steadily declining as investors turn against purchasing puts be it for speculative or hedging purposes. There is a general inverse correlation with the equity market. The put-call ratio rises when investors buy more puts as they are more bearish so markets could or should also be bearish. May saw a steady decline in the ratio as it seems everyone grew tired of waiting for the dip!
Nasdaq (QQQ NQ) forecast
Onwards and upwards is the way forward with Friday seeing a modestly lower close but nothing to break the bullish trend. Advance/Decline line still following the market higher. This is a market breath indicator showing the number of stocks advancing minus the number of stocks declining. The up move has slowed but is still held in place by the 9-day moving average support, currently at 14,226. This is close to our key short-term support at 14,250. Friday gave us an inside candle which is an indecision candle. This candle is a consolidation candle in a breakout but in a strong trend is a bit more neutral. So for Monday, we need to see a bit more work done and not have another inside candle, please.
Support at 14,250 and then 14,050 the April and May series of highs which acted as a buy the dip double top. Medium-term support is at 13,462 with 12,950 the double bottom from mid-May that set up this record push and strong trend channel.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a bit toppy and close to overbought so keep an eye on this. It may signal another dip and buying opportunity. That appears to be the strategy for 2021 so far, if it ain't broke don't fix it.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 as dollar resumes advance
The greenback is the strongest across the FX board, helped by rising US government bond yields. EUR hurt by ECB’s Holzmann comments, hinting at no rush to taper. Weak inflation in the Union puts no pressure on policymakers.
GBP/USD back below 1.3900 and bearish
GBP/USD retreated to the 1.3880 price zone amid resurgent demand for the greenback. Pound hurt by fundamental jitters related to the coronavirus delta variant and Brexit tensions.
Gold: XAU/USD remains on track to test May lows at $1766
Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.