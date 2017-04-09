N. Korea spotted moving ICBM-grade rocket towards west coast

N. Korea spotted moving ICBM-grade rocket towards west coastBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with the latest North Korea headlines, as reported by Asia Business Daily, citing that North Korea spotted moving ICBM-grade rocket towards west coast and possible launch is expected before Saturday.
USD/JPY is seen flirting with lows of 109.25, down -0.37% on the day, as the above headlines trigger a fresh risk-aversion wave across the financial markets.
