Mullen Automotive Stock News: MULN stock rallies 20% on delivery van rumors

- Mullen stock rises 20% in premarket.
- MULN advanced 11.2% on Wednesday.
- Mullen added a News tab to their website.
- Shareholders expect announcement regarding commercial vehicles.
Mullen Automotive (MULN), the electric vehicle penny stock with a hardcore shareholder following, is up 20% in Thursday's premarket after rumors circulated that news regarding the company's commercial EV vans is imminent. After bottoming out around $0.09 on Tuesday, MULN stock shot up more than 11% on Wednesday, and the rally appears to have legs.
Separately, the third update on US GDP in the fourth quarter of last year shows downgraded the annualized rate from 2.7% to 2.6%. The NASDAQ futures and other index futures are advancing on the news as the market views it as more evidence that the FEd's interest rate hikes are working to bring down inflation.
Mullen Automotive stock news: When announcement?
Two somewhat related details have emerged this week regarding the expected $200 million order for Mullen's commercial vehicles. First, Mullen added a "News" tab to the website for their commercial EV offerings: mullencommercial.com. This would seem to presage that some type of announcement is coming out.
Source: Mullencommercial.com
Last week CEO David Michery said that 6,000 vehicles would be shipped to Randy Marion Automotive, and on Wednesday an anonymous user on Twitter uploaded a video showing that a Randy Marion dealership had received a large shipment of Class 1 and Class 3 commercial delivery vans from Mullen. It would seem that the 6,000 vehicle order, with an estimated value of $200 million, in now underway.
When I went to RM on 3/23, I counted 34 Mullen & 133 Elms on the lot public has access to. There is another lot that public cannot get into (not sure if any are over there). $muln #muln pic.twitter.com/UHB1yacphg— Dish (@Dish11808064) March 29, 2023
Separately, on Tuesday Mullen sued dot.LA, a website that published a story by David Schultz with details of a settlement that Mullen alleges are defamatory and false. Mullen hired McDermott Will & Emery LLP to bring suit against the publication in Delaware Superior Court for the story that was published on March 22.
Mullen stock forecast
Mullen Automotive stock blasted off up to $0.13 at Thursday's open, and this rally could definitely keep going. Traders are once again blaming "naked shorts" rather than the company's heavy dilution for its more than 50% drop over the past month based on Tuesday's close. Bulls will now focus on pushing MULN stock up to the 21-day moving average, which is currently at $0.1524. Above there lies the $0.18 price level that held shares up back in November and December of last year. Primarily, traders have the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on their side since previous to Wednesday's rally MULN was heavily oversold. Expect an official announcement by Mullen to cause an even greater surge in the share price this week or next.
MULN daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD has extended its daily rally beyond 1.0900 on Thursday. The data from the US showed an increase in weekly Jobless Claims and the BEA revised Q4 GDP growth lower to 2.6% from 2.7%. Meanwhile, hot inflation data from Germany helps the Euro gather strength.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises to fresh multi-week highs above 1.2370
Following a downward correction in the European session, GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since early February above 1.2370. The risk-positive market atmosphere and disappointing data releases from the US weigh on the USD.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,970
Gold price has managed to edge higher toward $1,970 amid broad US Dollar weakness on Thursday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction and rose toward 3.6% after US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
MULN stock rallies 20% on delivery van rumors
MULN, the electric vehicle penny stock with a hardcore shareholder following, is up 20% in Thursday's premarket after rumors circulated that news regarding the company's commercial EV vans is imminent.