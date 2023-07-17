More Brits than ever say Brexit was wrong choice – YouGov survey

The latest survey of 2,000 British people by the YouGov institute suggests that the proportion of Britons who say Brexit was a mistake hit a new record high this month.
The macro update, shared via Reuters, highlights the lesser economic benefits from the vote to leave the European Union as a wrong one, per 57% of the respondents, than 32% who cheer the Brexit verdict.
“More than half - 55% - said they would vote to rejoin the EU, against 31% who said they would stay out, if a referendum were to be held today,” reported Reuters.
YouGov also cited the results as moderately shifting from those of January 2021.
It should be noted that the survey also marked a 63% of the British people considering Brexit as a failure.
Britain braces for more military spending
Elsewhere, UK Defense Ministry is planning to spend 2.5 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) on replenishing munitions and stockpiles that have been depleted by the war in Ukraine, per Reuters.
Market implications
Both the news appears less positive for the GBP/USD price, which in turn prods the Cable pair buyers around 1.3070 amid early Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session.
Also read: GBP/USD oscillates around 1.3070 ahead of key data events
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears stay hopeful of breaking 0.6800, RBA Minutes, US Retail Sales eyed
AUD/USD remains depressed after two-day losing streak, fades late Monday’s corrective bounce. Fears surrounding China, dovish concerns about RBA joins market’s inflation woes to keep Aussie pair on the back foot.
EUR/USD prods 1.1250 hurdle on hawkish ECB talks ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD bulls keep flirting with the 1.1250 for the third consecutive day amid early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session, staying around the highest levels since February 2022. The Euro pair justifies hawkish bias at the European Central Bank (ECB) while cheering the US Dollar’s retreat.
Gold edges higher past $1,940 support confluence as United States Retail Sales loom
Gold price stays defensive around $1,955, despite picking up bids during early Tuesday’s Asian session, as market players await the United States Retail Sales data to overcome the indecision at the trading floor.
LINK trading volume skyrockets 160%, price shoots 10% as Chainlink activates CCIP for DeFi-TradFi bridge
Chainlink price is bullish, defying current bearishness in the crypto market as Bitcoin fails to provide direction. The token’s stats are flashing green on CoinMarketCap, suggesting optimism in the LINK market.
US equities shrug off downbeat China data
There was some initial fallout on Monday from the softer round of economic data out of China, though a lot of this was contained, with US equities doing a good job shrugging it off and rallying to fresh yearly highs.