More Brits than ever say Brexit was wrong choice – YouGov survey

The latest survey of 2,000 British people by the YouGov institute suggests that the proportion of Britons who say Brexit was a mistake hit a new record high this month.

The macro update, shared via Reuters, highlights the lesser economic benefits from the vote to leave the European Union as a wrong one, per 57% of the respondents, than 32% who cheer the Brexit verdict.

“More than half - 55% - said they would vote to rejoin the EU, against 31% who said they would stay out, if a referendum were to be held today,” reported Reuters.

YouGov also cited the results as moderately shifting from those of January 2021.

It should be noted that the survey also marked a 63% of the British people considering Brexit as a failure.

Britain braces for more military spending

Elsewhere, UK Defense Ministry is planning to spend 2.5 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) on replenishing munitions and stockpiles that have been depleted by the war in Ukraine, per Reuters.

Market implications

Both the news appears less positive for the GBP/USD price, which in turn prods the Cable pair buyers around 1.3070 amid early Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session.

Also read: GBP/USD oscillates around 1.3070 ahead of key data events