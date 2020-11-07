Mayhem as Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan fires central bank governor

- Turkish central bank governor sacked in the wee hours of the night and replaced immediately.
- The lira is likely to lose traction against USD come Monday; projected down leg eyes the 100 SMA and the 50 SMA.
Turkey’s central bank Governor, Murat Uysal has been fired by the country’ President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Interestingly, Uysal was shown the door on Friday night in what seemed like a typical move to avoid direct market reaction as well as scrutiny from the press.
A former foreign minister has already been chosen to replace the outgoing governor. The decision to have Uysal out of his job barely 16 months after appointment comes amid a record slump in the lira which has elevated the danger of a currency crisis.
TRY likely to lose ground against USD
USD/TRY closed the trading on Friday at 8.5227 after hitting a wall at 8.6000. Since early November, the lira has consolidated between 8.4000 and 8.6000. However, with the news regarding the sacking of the governor hitting the market on Monday, we could see a leg down under the 50 Simple Moving Average. If sell orders increase, the pair could crumble to the 100 SMA in the 4-hour time frame.
USD/TRY 4-hour chart
On the other hand, robust support is expected at 8.4000 which might see a rebound by the lira. It is worth noting that the bearish outlook will be invalidated if TRY gains ground against USD and breaks above the range resistance at 8.6000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Biden takes lead in all swing states, markets await further results
Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania and is also ahead in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. Markets await further results and networks to call states. Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000. The safe-haven US dollar is down and stocks have stabilized.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.19 as US elections near their end
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, rising toward 1.19. The US elections are closely watched with the latest being Biden taking the lead in all swing states: Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia. US Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000.
GBP/USD stretches higher to test two-month highs at 1.3175
The pound sterling has ticked higher against a broadly weaker US dollar on Friday to reach the top of the last two months trading range, at 1.3175 which, so far, remains intact.
XAU/USD refreshes multi-week tops, around $1960 post-NFP
Gold held steady near multi-week tops, just below the $1960 region through the early North American session and had a rather muted reaction to the US monthly jobs report.
WTI depreciates for the second day in a row, approaches $37
WTI (futures on Front-month WTI futures remain trading lower after pulling back from week highs at $39.33 to reach levels right above $37. Market concerns about the impact of coronavirus restrictions and US elections' uncertainty are pushing prices lower.