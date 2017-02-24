Market wrap in a snapshot - ANZ

Market wrap in a snapshot - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that Global yields fell on Friday, led by moves in Europe (aside from Spain), with curves bull flattening as weak corporate earnings hit the wires.
Key Quotes:
- "German 2 year yields made new all-time lows at - 0.96% and 30-year bunds fell 6bps to 0.93%.
- US Treasuries fell 4-6bps, with markets continuing to trade a delayed fiscal boost to growth.
- A speech by President Donald Trump offered little new. European equities finished lower.
- US bourses looked to be heading the same way; before a late surge saw the S&P finish up 0.1%.
- Currencies were mixed against the USD, with JPY up around 0.4% and GBP down 0.6%.
- Gold rose another 0.6% to $1257/oz and oil dipped 0.8%."