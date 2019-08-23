Danske Bank analysts point out that in the euro area, we are due to get the last inflation input before the ECB meeting in September, setting the scene for the monetary stimulus package and expects August inflation to be unchanged from July inflation.

Key Quotes

“We do not expect to see any improvement in numbers out of Germany, as the Ifo index is set to decline further on the back of ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.”

“In the US, we are set to get preliminary capex orders for July, which will be interesting in light of the ongoing manufacturing slowdown and trade war uncertainty.”

“Focus remains on Brexit and whether the anti-hard Brexiteers can find a common way forward to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivering a no-deal Brexit.”

“Danish data next week should shed light on what has been driving the strong Q2 GDP reading. In contrast, we expect Swedish data to show weakness.”