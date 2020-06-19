Mark Stock Price: Remark Holding Inc. tests 3-day lows near $2.30

MARK is extending the downside to the vicinity of $2.30.

The stock is challenging the area of multi-day lows.

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) are retreating for the third consecutive day at the end of the week, coming under pressure despite the generalized upbeat mood in the risk complex.

Investors in MARK continues to cash out recent gains to levels near the key $3.00 mark per share (Tuesday) after the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the company’s latest contactless technology (temperature scanners).

Mark Stock Price: Solid support emerges at $2.00

At the moment, MARK is down 2.50% at $2.35 and a breach of $2.13 (monthly low Jun.2) would open the door to $2.03 (38.2% Fibo of the May rally) and then $1.46 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, the next hurdle aligns at $2.95 (high Jun.16) seconded by $3.21 (monthly high Jun.3) and finally $3.56 (2020 high May 3).