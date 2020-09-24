Malaysia: Inflation seen contracting 0.5% in 2020 – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting reviewed the latest set of inflation figures in the Malaysian economy.
Key Quotes
“Headline deflation widened to -1.4% y/y in Aug (from -1.3% y/y in Jul), matching our estimate (-1.4%)… Aug’s higher deflation rate largely reflected lower electricity bills, housing rental, and fuel prices, which more than offset the rise in prices of food away from home, airline tickets, and jewelleries.”
“Year-to-date, consumer price index (CPI) declined by -1.0% in the first eight months of 2020 (Jan-Aug 2019: +0.5%). This alongside expectations of easing deflationary pressures over the next few months suggests that our 2020 full-year CPI projection of -0.5% remains attainable (BNM forecast: -1.5% to +0.5%). Going into 2021, inflation is projected to return to positive territory at 2.1% (BNM forecast: 1.0%-3.0%). Volatile global oil prices and bumpy economic recovery would be wildcards for the inflation outlook.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-month lows below 1.1650
EUR/USD renews two-month lows below 1.1650, as disappointing German IFO Survey adds to the growth concerns. The risk-off mood further fuels the US dollar's haven demand across the board. Eyes on US Jobless Claims, Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2750
GBP/USD retains early gains after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government is developing plans to protect jobs and the economy over the winter, proving n further details. BOE Bailey’s speech in focus.
Gold struggles near two-month lows, around $1950 area
Gold remained under some selling pressure for the fourth straight session on Thursday. The prevalent USD buying continued weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity. The risk-off mood did little to lend any support or stall the ongoing bearish trajectory.
Crypto market: Bulls hold at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bitcoin could resume the uptrend targeting $10,800 amid an increase in buying pressure from the whales. Ethereum is on the verge of a breakout to $360, as observed from both technical and on-chain perspectives.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.