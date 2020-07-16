Lagarde speech: Slowed PEPP purchases because markets have been more stable

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave its key rates and the €1,350 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) unchanged, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is delivering her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference.
Key takeaways
"We have front-loaded PEPP purchases."
"Slowed PEPP purchases because markets have been more stable."
"Unless there are significant upside surprises we will use the entire PEPP envelope."
"Felt we are in a good place at the moment."
"Experience with tiering has been positive."
About ECB President Lagarde
The European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde, born in 1956 in France, has formerly served as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and minister of finance in France. She began her eight-year term at the helm of the ECB in November 2019. As part of her job in the Governing Council, Lagarde holds press conferences in detailing how the ECB observes the current and future state of the European economy. Her comments may positively or negatively the euro's trend in the short-term. Usually, a hawkish outlook boosts the euro (bullish), while a dovish one weighs on the common currency (bearish).
