Lagarde speech: Policy is agile, prepared to do what is necessary

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave key rates unchanged at the February policy meeting and responds to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"We are not seeing reduction in range of risk."

"We are still in a good place, inflation is in a good place."

"We see inflation at target in medium term."

"We have for a long time projected 2026 inflation undershooting."

"Particularly attentive to services prices, wages."

"Wage tracker guiding us to moderation."

"Nothing that is really changing the baseline."

"Policy is agile, prepared to do what is necessary."