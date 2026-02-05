Emerging Markets: Commodity prices not a cure-all for inflation – BNY

BNY's analysis indicates that while higher commodity prices have stabilized associated assets, they are not expected to lead to structural changes in emerging markets. The report cautions against overestimating the impact of commodity price rallies, highlighting that many economies may face prolonged stagflation. The analysis also notes skepticism regarding the transformative potential of recent windfalls in countries like Peru.

Emerging market inflation and commodity insights

"Central banks and governments in metals-producing countries will be relieved that the extreme price action seen last Friday and early Monday was not more disruptive. While prices have not recovered to pre-volatility highs, associated assets such as currencies and equity indices have stabilized."

"However, we would be cautious about expecting structural changes in underlying economies from the rally in metals pricing. First, the world is not entering a new commodity super-cycle, and one of the core drivers of metals prices – fears of fiat currency debasement – has very little to do with physical demand."

"In reality, such measures are rarely adopted, and structural reforms only take place when the situation approaches crisis levels and entails a political cost."

