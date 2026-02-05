TRENDING:
JOLTS Job Openings decreased to 6.54M in December

  • The number of job openings on the last business day of December stood at 6.542 million.
  • Both hires and total separations were little changed at 5.3 million each.
Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

The number of job openings on the last business day of December stood at 6.542 million, while for November it was revised downward to 6.928 million, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, as reported in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Thursday. The print missed market forecasts of 7.2 million job openings in the last month of 2025.

“Over the month, both hires and total separations were little changed at 5.3 million each. Within separations, quits (3.2 million) were unchanged while layoffs and discharges (1.8 million) were little changed,” the report stated.

Additional information indicates that: “The number of job openings for November was revised down by 218,000 to 6.9 million, the number of hires was revised up by 6,000 to 5.1 million, and the number of total separations was revised up by 64,000 to 5.1 million. Within separations, the number of quits was revised up by 32,000 to 3.2 million, the number of layoffs and discharges was revised up by 14,000 to 1.7 million, and the number of other separations was revised up by 17,000 to 249,000.”

Market reaction to JOLTS Job Openings data

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is little changed, trading near the 97.70 price zone following the release.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.03%0.72%-0.09%0.02%0.56%0.37%-0.23%
EUR0.03%0.74%-0.07%0.02%0.59%0.40%-0.20%
GBP-0.72%-0.74%-0.83%-0.69%-0.15%-0.34%-0.94%
JPY0.09%0.07%0.83%0.11%0.67%0.46%-0.12%
CAD-0.02%-0.02%0.69%-0.11%0.56%0.36%-0.25%
AUD-0.56%-0.59%0.15%-0.67%-0.56%-0.19%-0.64%
NZD-0.37%-0.40%0.34%-0.46%-0.36%0.19%-0.60%
CHF0.23%0.20%0.94%0.12%0.25%0.64%0.60%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

