CHF: Imported deflation and limited SNB options – Commerzbank

The report by Commerzbank, authored by Michael Pfister, discusses the challenges faced by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in managing the strong Swiss Franc (CHF) and its implications for inflation. With EUR/CHF levels below 0.92, the SNB's options for intervention are limited, and the strength of the franc is contributing to lower imported inflation. The report highlights the potential for further appreciation of the CHF and the risks associated with the SNB's response.

Challenges for the Swiss National Bank

"With EUR-CHF levels below 0.92, discussions about the SNB's options for weakening the franc have picked up again. However, it is also important to assess how much of this movement was actually driven by the franc, and to what extent this will impact Swiss inflation."

"A strong franc means weaker imported inflation, which poses an additional problem for such an open economy facing already low inflationary pressure. Two questions are central to assessing this issue: How much franc strength could be too much for the SNB?"

"The most obvious short-term option for the SNB would be to respond to a stronger franc by intervening in the FX market to weaken the currency. This would enable the SNB to react quickly, particularly between meetings."

"If the pace of appreciation accelerates significantly, it will probably only slow it down. The SNB can do little to counter the main reasons for a stronger franc through intervention or negative interest rates anyway."

"In the coming months, hopes will likely rest solely on the euro to lift EUR-CHF. If growth finally picks up, especially in Germany, and politicians do not resist a stronger euro, the euro is likely to benefit from any turbulence in the US as an alternative."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)