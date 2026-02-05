Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Bitcoin (BTC) price dips below $70,000 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 20% for this year. Market momentum turned extremely bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $65,000.

Bitcoin could retest the $65,000 mark if the correction deepens

Bitcoin has extended its decline by more than 20% so far this week, after correcting by 7.48% in the previous one. As of Thursday, BTC is trading below $70,000, levels not seen since early November 2024.

The current market situation suggests a falling knife scenario. Traders should be cautious, as attempting to buy the dip remains risky, as the downside may not be complete yet.

If BTC continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the key psychological level of $65,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 20 on the daily chart, indicating an oversold condition and strong bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bearish crossover on January 20, which remains intact with rising red histogram bars below the neutral level, further supporting the negative outlook.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Meanwhile, market participants should keep a watch as the primary trend for BTC remains bearish, so any short-term recovery has a high probability of a dead-cat bounce — a brief price increase within a broader downtrend.

If BTC recovers, it could extend the advance toward the key psychological level at $75,000.

( ... Developing story, please refresh the page for updates...)