US Treasury Bessent: Warsh is highly qualified
United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he supports US President Donald Trump's call for a cap on credit card interest rates at 10%. At a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Thursday, he added that Trump's nominee to Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh, is "highly qualified" for the job.
Key quotes
Whether to sue Warsh over Fed interest rate policy is up to President Trump.
Warsh is highly qualified to be Fed chair.
Wholeheartedly supports Trump's call for cap on credit card interest rates at 10%.
Interested in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac fulfilling their missions to keep mortgage rates low. Will absolutely not support lowering tariffs on Canadian goods.”
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.