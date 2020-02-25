South Korea confirms 60 more coronavirus cases, taking total to 893

South Korea reported 60 new cases of the coronavirus, increasing the total number of infected patients in the country to 893, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 16 were in the southeastern city of Daegu, where a church that was at the centre of the outbreak is located, and 33 from North Gyeongsang Province, KCDC said.

On Wall Sreet, we saw the second-biggest daily point drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or the DJIA, in its 124-year history. Monday’s selloff marks the first time all three major benchmarks each fell by at least 3% on the same day since December 4th, 2018. Meanwhile, we have seen a correction in the bloodbath of overnight markets with S&P futures up 1% in Asia. The good news was that mainland regions outside Hubei reported 9 new infections, a single-digit increase for the first time in weeks.