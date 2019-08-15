Analysts at Westpac offer key events risks to be watched out for in the day ahead, as trade headlines and recession fears will continue to remain the underlying drivers amid a holiday-thinned session.
Key Quotes:
“The UK’s huge data week continues with July retail sales. Consensus is for -0.2%mth, 2.3%yr,
The US data calendar is very crowded. Most interest will be in July retail sales, the first guide to Q3 consumer spending after a very strong Q2. Consensus is 0.3%mth total, 0.4%mth for the ‘control group’ which excludes vehicles, gasoline and building materials.
Also due are July industrial production, Aug NAHB housing market sentiment survey, Jun business inventories and Jun capital flows (TIC) data, where transactions by mainland China will be of interest once again.
The Central Bank of Mexico meets and consensus is unchanged though there are a few economists calling a cut. The Norges Bank also holds a policy meeting but is unanimously expected to leave rates unchanged.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: German recession fears could keep the EUR under pressure
EUR/USD looks south as the German yield curve is at its flattest since 2008. German recession fears could bolster the dovish ECB expectations, leading to a deeper drop in the common currency.
GBP/USD: UK political drama offers less action, focus on UK/US retail sales
GBP/USD remains on the back foot amid UK political pessimism. Opposition leader vows no-confidence vote, Brexit delay and re-election. All eyes on the July month Retail Sales from the US and the UK.
USD/JPY sits below 106.00 amid risk-off, potential inverse head-and-shoulders
USD/JPY seems trapped in a falling channel on the hourly chart. A breakout will likely pave the way for a rally to 106.94 – the neckline of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. However, falling Treasury yields amid mounting recession fears could cap the upside.
Gold: Strong near multi-year top amid upbeat safe-haven demand
With the fears of global economic slowdown acquiring the front seat of the market story, Gold takes the bids to $1521 heading into the European session on Thursday. Mixed signals from trade/political headlines also add to the safe-haven demand.
US Recession Fears: The five currencies to buy (and sell) – ranked
It has finally happened – The US 10-year Treasury bond yield is lower than the 2-year one – an inversion. History shows that when long-term lending is cheaper than for the short-term – a recession follows.