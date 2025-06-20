Rice accounts for just 0.62% of the Japanese consumer price index, Commerzbank's FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes.
Inflation in Japan stands at 3.5% in May
"However, given that rice prices have risen by over 100% in the past 12 months, this has had a noticeable impact on overall inflation. Overall, inflation in Japan stood at 3.5% in May. Excluding rice, inflation would be below 3%. While inflation remains high, excluding food and energy shows that the inflation rate in May remained stable at 1.6%, within the Bank of Japan's target range."
"However, the BoJ only excludes fresh food and energy to calculate its core rate. Because other food prices are also rising significantly, this rate remains at 3.3%, which is above the BoJ's target. In my opinion, the BoJ should not respond to high food prices, particularly the rise in rice prices, by raising interest rates."
"The solution is much more obvious. While rice prices in Japan have more than doubled recently due to the poor 2023 harvest, export prices for Thai rice have fallen by over 36% in the past 12 months. Therefore, it would be much easier to lift the high import restrictions on rice to lower prices, rather than burdening the economy with higher interest rates."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to recovery gains above 1.1500 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD holds its winning streak for the third successive day, holding firm above 1.1500 in the European session on Friday. The pair recovers as the US Dollar loses ground, possibly driven by a technical pullback and receding fears over a likely US military attack on Iran. Geopolitics remain in focus.
GBP/USD holds the rebound near 1.3500 despite weak UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD has found demand and retakes 1.3500 in European trading on Friday. The pair seems to have ignored the downbeat UK Retail Sales data for May. Broad US Dollar weakness, amid easing Middle East tensions, keeps the major underpinned.
Gold price struggles near weekly low amid fewer Fed rate cut bets, despite Middle East tensions
Gold price is seen consolidating its intraday losses to over a one-week low and trades just below the $3,350 level during the first half of the European session. The US Federal Reserve earlier this week trimmed the outlook for rate cuts in 2026 and 2027, which is seen acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar and undermining demand for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens
Shiba Inu (SHIB) extends its decline at the time of writing on Friday after dropping nearly 5% so far this week. The on-chain data supports a correction ahead, as SHIB holders are unloading tokens amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.