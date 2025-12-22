TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

JPY: Bank of Japan's future hikes anticipated – ING

JPY: Bank of Japan's future hikes anticipated – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ING's Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE, and Min Joo Kang, Senior Economist, discuss the Bank of Japan's recent 25bp hike and the outlook for future rate increases. The report emphasizes the BoJ's confidence in achieving its inflation target while maintaining a cautious stance on forward guidance. The analysis suggests that while further hikes are expected, they are not imminent, with a potential timeline extending into 2026.

Future rate hikes not imminent yet

"The Bank of Japan opted for a widely expected 25bp hike and kept the door to future hikes open, though Governor Kazuo Ueda's comments were rather neutral on forward guidance. The November CPI matched market expectations, with persistent inflation pressures intact. We expect a further 25bp hike by the BoJ, though only in next year's second half."

"The meeting statement shows growing confidence about sustainable inflation in several places, with comments like 'firms will continue to raise wages steadily next year', 'the risk of firms’ active wage-setting behaviour being interrupted is expected to be low,' and 'the mechanism by which both wages and prices rise moderately will be maintained.'"

"Thanks to government subsidies on energy and falling rice prices, headline inflation is likely to drop below 2% in the first half of 2026. However, core inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, is expected to decelerate only marginally, in turn remaining well above 2%."

"We do prefer USD/JPY coming lower next year as FX hedging costs tumble for Japanese holders of US debt securities. Using the three-month forwards, FX hedging costs have now dropped to 3.22% per annum from 4.15% at the start of the year and from a peak of 6.00% in late 2023."

(This story was corrected on December 22 at 12:04 GMT to fix the misspelling of the name of ING Senior Economist Min Joo Kang.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1700

EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1700

Following the correction seen in the second half of the previous week, EUR/USD gains traction on Monday and edges higher toward 1.1750. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to attract buyers and supports the pair as investors await Tuesday's GDP data ahead of the Christmas holiday. 

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3450 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3450 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD turns north on Monday and trades in positive territory well above 1.3400. The US Dollar (USD) stays on the back foot to begin the new week as investors adjust their positions before tomorrow's growth data, helping the pair stretch higher.

Gold notches record-high above $4,400 as geopolitical tensions escalate

Gold notches record-high above $4,400 as geopolitical tensions escalate

Gold trades at a fresh all-time-high above $4,400 Monday, rising more than 1.5% on a daily basis. The potential for a re-escalation of the tensions in the Middle East on news of Israel planning to attack Iran allows Gold to capitalize on safe-haven flows.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple eye breakout for fresh recovery

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple eye breakout for fresh recovery

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are approaching key technical levels at the time of writing on Monday as the broader crypto market stabilizes. Market participants are closely watching whether BTC, ETH, and XRP can sustain breakouts and achieve decisive daily closes above nearby resistance levels, which could signal the start of a short-term recovery.

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

Hyperliquid price forecast: Bullish interest builds amid user recovery

Hyperliquid price forecast: Bullish interest builds amid user recovery

Hyperliquid (HYPE) trades at $25 at press time on Monday, holding the 3% gains from the previous day. The perpetual exchange sees a recovery in active users, while weekly fees collected decline to the lowest level so far this month.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers