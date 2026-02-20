TRENDING:
US GDP
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP ticks up against USD after UK flash PMI

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP ticks up against USD after UK flash PMI
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling ticks up against USD after UK flash PMI, Retail Sales data, US Q4 GDP eyed

The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher to near 1.3470 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday after recovering earlier losses. The GBP/USD pair ticks up as the Pound Sterling trades higher after the release of the upbeat United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales data for January and the preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for February.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported that Retail Sales, a key measure of consumer spending, unexpectedly grew at a robust pace of 1.8% month-on-month (MoM). Economists expected the consumer spending measure to have risen at a moderate pace of 0.2% from 0.4% in December. Read more...

GBP/USD: Slide enters fifth consecutive day

GBP/USD fell for the fifth consecutive day, reaching 1.3445. The slowdown in headline price growth has boosted expectations of an imminent rate cut by the Bank of England, although underlying price pressures remain robust.

Annual inflation in January slowed to 3.0% from 3.4% in December, in line with forecasts. However, inflation in the services sector, which reflects domestic price pressures, only fell to 4.4% from 4.5%, above the expected 4.3%. This partly supported the pound. Earlier, sterling had fallen after weak labour data raised expectations of a rate cut. Read more...

GBPUSD

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains apathetic near 1.1770 post-US PCE

EUR/USD remains apathetic near 1.1770 post-US PCE

EUR/USD trades slightly on the back foot on Friday, hovering around the 1.1770 area as the US Dollar trims its advance on Friday. Data wise on the US docket, inflation tracked by the PCE rose a tad in December, while the flash GDP showed the economy is seen expanding below estimates at 1.4%YoY in Q4 2025.

GBP/USD clings to daily gains around 1.3470 after US data

GBP/USD clings to daily gains around 1.3470 after US data

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone unchanged near 1.3470 amid increasing upside momentum in the US Dollar, particularly after the release of US PCE and GDP figures.

Gold trims gains on US data, flirts with $5,000/oz

Gold trims gains on US data, flirts with $5,000/oz

Gold clings to daily gains just over the key $5,000 region per troy ounce on Friday. The modest gains in the yellow metal come despite the Greenback’s recovery is picking up pace following US data releases.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Dollar strength dominates markets as risk appetite remains subdued. A Supreme Court ruling, geopolitics and Fed developments are in focus. Pivotal Nvidia earnings on Wednesday as investors question tech sector weakness.

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump (TRUMP) is trading at $3.50 at the time of writing, approaching its upper consolidation range. A breakout from this range could open the door for an upside move. On-chain data shows market indecision, with balanced flows between bulls and bears, signaling a lack of clear directional bias.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers