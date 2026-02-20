TRENDING:
US GDP
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY: Geopolitics support Dollar gains – MUFG

USD/JPY: Geopolitics support Dollar gains – MUFG
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

MUFG’s Head of Research Derek Halpenny notes the US Dollar has extended gains as markets focus on potential US military action against Iran. He highlights that USD/JPY historically rallied into similar events, but improved JGB sentiment and stable Japanese yields may limit further Japanese Yen weakness.

Iran risk and Japan policy backdrop

"The US dollar has gained modestly further with the focus on the risk of an imminent attack on Iran by the US as the build-up of military presence in the region continues."

"The build-up to when the US attacked Iran last year (22nd June) saw crude oil surged nearly 20% in the eight trading days before and the dollar advanced by a little over 1.0%."

"The move isn’t yet that big in crude oil but similar in FX and with the positioning of late in FX, we could certainly see a scenario of further near-term gains."

"USD/JPY specifically saw a larger move back then – in particular on the Monday in response to the attack and USD/JPY had advanced by about 3.5% in the eight-day period into the attack."

"Still, JGB market stability can help contain any selling of the yen in response to geopolitical risks increasing."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains apathetic near 1.1770 post-US PCE

EUR/USD remains apathetic near 1.1770 post-US PCE

EUR/USD trades slightly on the back foot on Friday, hovering around the 1.1770 area as the US Dollar trims its advance on Friday. Data wise on the US docket, inflation tracked by the PCE rose a tad in December, while the flash GDP showed the economy is seen expanding below estimates at 1.4%YoY in Q4 2025.

GBP/USD clings to daily gains around 1.3470 after US data

GBP/USD clings to daily gains around 1.3470 after US data

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone unchanged near 1.3470 amid increasing upside momentum in the US Dollar, particularly after the release of US PCE and GDP figures.

Gold trims gains on US data, flirts with $5,000/oz

Gold trims gains on US data, flirts with $5,000/oz

Gold clings to daily gains just over the key $5,000 region per troy ounce on Friday. The modest gains in the yellow metal come despite the Greenback’s recovery is picking up pace following US data releases.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Dollar strength dominates markets as risk appetite remains subdued. A Supreme Court ruling, geopolitics and Fed developments are in focus. Pivotal Nvidia earnings on Wednesday as investors question tech sector weakness.

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump (TRUMP) is trading at $3.50 at the time of writing, approaching its upper consolidation range. A breakout from this range could open the door for an upside move. On-chain data shows market indecision, with balanced flows between bulls and bears, signaling a lack of clear directional bias.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers