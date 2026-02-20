TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

SEK: Soft Swedish inflation supports dovish Riksbank – Nordea

SEK: Soft Swedish inflation supports dovish Riksbank – Nordea
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Nordea’s Torbjörn Isaksson notes that Swedish January CPIF and CPIF ex energy were confirmed at 2.0% and 1.7% respectively, with services inflation the main downside surprise. He describes the details as dovish and expects to lower the inflation path. Nordea currently sees the Riksbank on hold at 1.75%, while acknowledging a rate cut is possible.

Services weakness underpins dovish stance

"The main surprise on the downside was prices for services. Core services inflation (ex foreign travel and administrative set prices) declined and was lower than we had expected. Car rental plunged and prices for hotel accommodation fell too, which is seasonal."

"However, the low services inflation is probably concerning for the Riksbank. Prices for goods fell, but less than expected."

"All in all, our instant view is that the details are “dovish”. We will look through all details and update our inflation forecast in the coming days, but we will most likely lower the inflation path."

"For now we keep our view that the Riksbank will stay on hold at 1.75%, but a rate cut is indeed possible."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps the bearish tone near 1.1760 on US data

EUR/USD keeps the bearish tone near 1.1760 on US data

EUR/USD is edging slightly lower into the end of the week, drifting around the 1.1770 to 1.1760 zone as the US Dollar posts only modest gains of its own. The move feels inconclusive, with traders assessing the disheartening prints from US PMIs.

GBP/USD sticks to daily gains near 1.3480

GBP/USD sticks to daily gains near 1.3480

The British Pound is finding a bit of fresh momentum on Friday, allowing GBP/USD to snap a four-day losing streak and push back towards the 1.3480 area. Cable’s rebound comes even as the US Dollar holds onto modest gains, with traders positioning cautiously following a fresh batch of key US data.

Gold pops to multi-day highs, focus on $5,100/oz

Gold pops to multi-day highs, focus on $5,100/oz

Gold is extending its run higher for a third straight session on Friday, climbing to fresh multi day tops north of the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce. The move reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, marginal gains in the Greenback and mixed US Treasury yields.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Dollar strength dominates markets as risk appetite remains subdued. A Supreme Court ruling, geopolitics and Fed developments are in focus. Pivotal Nvidia earnings on Wednesday as investors question tech sector weakness.

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

XRP ticks up above $1.40 support, but waning retail demand suggests caution. XRP attracts $4 million in spot ETF inflows on Thursday, signaling renewed institutional investor interest.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers