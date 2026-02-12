Japan’s Top FX Diplomat Mimura: Authorities are watching FX with high urgency

Atsushi Mimura, Japan’s Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs and top foreign exchange official, said on Thursday that authorities are watching developments “with a high sense of urgency” and are not lowering their guard amid renewed Japanese Yen volatility.

Key quotes

Authorities are watching FX with high urgency.



Refuses to comment on specific exchange-rate levels.



Tokyo is in close contact with US authorities.



Japan is not lowering its guard.



Tone measured but US reference notable.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading around 153.24, up 0.02% on the day.