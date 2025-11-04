Japan’s Takaichi: Inflation yet to sustainably hit BoJ's price target

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday that Japan is still halfway through in achieving sustained achievement of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) price target.

Key quotes

Japan still halfway through in achieving sustained achievement of BOJ price target.

Expects BOJ to conduct appropriate monetary policy to sustainably hit price target.

Calls on BOJ to work closely with the government.

Abenomics has boosted GDP, created jobs.

Government will strategically deploy fiscal spending to boost household income, consumer sentiment.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.14% on the day at 154.00.