Japan’s Nishimura: Consumer sentiment picking up but it remains at low level

Japanese Economy Minister Nishimura is out on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that there is a need to continue to closely monitor weakness in external demand, factory output and status of overseas economies.

Consumer sentiment picking up but it remains at a low level, he added.

Nishimura said that he will closely monitor factors including overseas economies that could impact consumer spending.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY defends the 110 handle amid risk-on market profile, as markets await the official US-China trade deal signing.

The market mood was lifted after the US Treasury removed the currency regulator tag for China from its report that showed that both sides remained committed to sealing in the phase on a trade deal on Wednesday.

In return, China announced it will buy more US energy and manufactured goods in the trade deal.