Japan’s Manufacturers Index seen steady at -6 in January – Reuters Tankan

The latest Reuters Tankan survey of the Japanese manufacturers showed this Thursday that the mood amongst them remained pessimistic in January amid sluggish global demand and the US-China trade issue.
Key Findings:
“The sentiment index for manufacturers stood at minus 6, unchanged from the previous month, according to the survey conducted Dec. 25-Jan. 10. But it was seen rising to zero in April.
The service-sector index was also unchanged, at plus 14, and was seen slipping one point to plus 13 in April.
The BOJ’s tankan showed last month that big manufacturers’ mood hit a near seven-year low in October-December as the trade war between the world’s two largest economies dragged on.”
“Customers are taking a wait-to-see stance due to effects of the U.S.-China trade war, which has led to inventory adjustments and curbed demand,” a paper/pulp maker wrote in the survey.
A chemicals maker wrote: “Car markets are cooling globally with the major Chinese market particularly being weak.”
The weak Japanese manufacturing sector survey had little to no impact on the Japanese yen, as it continues to take cues from the broad market sentiment, in the face of the US-China phase one trade deal conclusion.
At the press time, USD/JPY trades modestly flat around 109.95, having failed to resist above the 110 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sticks to minor gains above 0.6900, focus shifts to US/China data
AUD/USD eases from daily highs of 0.6919 and hovers just ahead of the 0.69 handle amid US-China trade deal optimism. However, the technical set favors the bears after the spot flashed a bearish candlestick formation, Doji, on the daily chart on Wednesday. Focus shifts to the US and Chinese macro data.
USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 amid cautious optimism post-trade deal
USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range just below the 110 handle, as the Asian traders assess the implications of the US-China phase one trade deal while the yen finds support from upbeat Japanese macro data released earlier on Thursday.
China Fourth Quarter GDP Preview: Q4 is an afterthought
Gross domestic product in the fourth quarter is predicted to be unchanged at 6% year on year. It is also projected to be unchanged on the quarter at 1.5%. The range of estimates in the Reuters survey is from 5.8% to 6.3%.
WTI bounces back beyond $58.00 following upbeat stockpiles, mixed headlines
WTI stays mildly bid while taking the rounds to $58.25 during the early Thursday. The black gold recently recovered after the weekly report from the US and the US-China phase-deal signing in ceremony. Though, mixed trade/political news limit the oil benchmark’s upside.
GBP/USD pops and drops at key confluence resistance area in 1.3050s
GBP/USD has popped to the upside in early Asia, momentarily breaking the consolidation above a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Sep-Nov lows and highs and marking fresh territories in the 1.30 handle.