Japan's LDP to propose new loan schemes to ease coronavirus pandemic strain – Reuters

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is seen urging the government to expand and create new state-backed loan and loan guarantee schemes to support firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reports, citing a draft proposal on Friday.

Japan’s LDP calls for extending until march zero-interest loan scheme for covid-hit firms.

Japan's LDP calls on the government to take steps to promote electric vehicles, battery development.

Following the above proposal, the government said in a statement released on Friday, Japan will extend until February next year a subsidy scheme that compensates companies for retaining jobs while temporarily closing the business due to the coronavirus pandemic, per Reuters.

USD/JPY attacks 104.00

USD/JPY flirts with the daily lows of 104.00 amid a strengthening yen, as the risk sentiment remains tepid amid Thanksgiving holiday-induced quiet trading and doubts about the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

The spot is down 0.20% so far.