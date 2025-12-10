Bitcoin treasuries return to action as American Bitcoin, Strive and Strategy deliver buying update

Bitcoin (BTC) digital asset treasuries (DATs) are returning to action following a slight recovery in the top crypto.

American Bitcoin (ABTC), co-founded by the Trump brothers, acquired 416 BTC, worth about $38.5 million (based on prices at the time of publication), since its last update on December 2. The purchase has pushed the company's total holdings to 4,783 BTC as of December 8, making it the 22nd-largest BTC treasury, behind ProCap Financial, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

American Bitcoin also reported a Satoshi Per Share (SPS) of 507, a 17.3% growth over the past month. SPS is the amount of BTC attributable to each outstanding share of common stock.

"In the three months since we listed on Nasdaq, we have built one of the largest and fastest growing Bitcoin accumulators, supported by a cost structure and margin profile that positions us for long-term value creation," said Eric Trump, American Bitcoin's co-founder and chief strategy officer, in a statement on Wednesday. "We remain laser-focused on advancing our strategy and building on this momentum in the months ahead."

Strive and Strategy join in on the action

The move follows a $500 million at-the-market offering from Vivek Ramaswamy's Strive.

According to a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, the company entered into a sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald, Barclays, and Clear Street to offer and sell $500 million worth of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stock (SATA).

Strive said it intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related products. The company noted that it holds 7,525 BTC as of November 7.

Earlier this week, Strategy revealed that it acquired an additional 10,624 BTC last week for approximately $962.7 million — its largest purchase since July. The company now holds 660,624 BTC, strengthening its position as the largest corporate BTC treasury.

The return of buying momentum in these firms comes after a multi-month decline in their stock prices, with their market cap-to-net asset value (mNAV) ratios falling sharply .

Bitcoin trades around $92,500, down 0.7% over the past 24 hours at the time of publication on Wednesday.