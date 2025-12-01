Japan’s Kihara: Expects BoJ to continue with appropriate monetary operations

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Minoru Kihara, states during the European session on Monday that THE administration expects the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to conduct appropriate monetary policy operations to bring inflation sustainably to the desired target.

Additional remarks

Expects BOJ to conduct appropriate monetary policy to sustainably, stably hit inflation target.



Government expects BOJ to continue with appropriate monetary policy operations.



Inflation focus should be driven by wage hikes rather than cost-push inflation.

FX Implications

USD/JPY has already been down 0.5% to near 155.30 during the European trading session on Monday. The pair has been under intense selling pressure following hawkish remarks from BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda.