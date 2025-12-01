Japan’s Kihara: Expects BoJ to continue with appropriate monetary operations
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Minoru Kihara, states during the European session on Monday that THE administration expects the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to conduct appropriate monetary policy operations to bring inflation sustainably to the desired target.
Additional remarks
Expects BOJ to conduct appropriate monetary policy to sustainably, stably hit inflation target.
Government expects BOJ to continue with appropriate monetary policy operations.
Inflation focus should be driven by wage hikes rather than cost-push inflation.
FX Implications
USD/JPY has already been down 0.5% to near 155.30 during the European trading session on Monday. The pair has been under intense selling pressure following hawkish remarks from BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.