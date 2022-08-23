Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday that “we should continue stringent measures against Russia.”
Additional quotes
Discussed Ukraine's situation with other ministers.
Will continue strong support for Ukraine.
Japan PM Fumio Kishida said we must secure a steady supply of energy.
Japan PM Kishida said to continue diplomatic measures including sanctions against Russia in accordance with G7.
Separately, the country’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki also said that “we will continue to work with the G7 on sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine.”
“Japan's sanctions have dealt a blow to Russia; there has been no discussion of new sanctions against Russia,” he added.
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends rebound to test 0.6900 amid USD retreat
AUD/USD is extending the recovery to challenge 0.6900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather despite the risk-averse market condition. The aussie shrugs off the downbeat Australian Preliminary Manufacturing PMI. Focus shifts to the US PMIs.
EUR/USD: Oversold RSI favors corrective pullback above 0.9900
EUR/USD renews intraday high near 0.9950 as it consolidates recent losses at the lowest levels in nearly 20 years during Tuesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair justifies oversold RSI (14) as the bulls retreat. The weekly resistance line and the 21-DMA, could challenge the EUR/USD buyers.
Gold bears eye $1,715-13 amid hawkish Fed bets, recession woes
Gold price fades the late Monday’s corrective pullback from a monthly low as sellers tighten grinds during Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal bears the burden of the firmer US dollar amid the market’s rush for risk safety.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: TRX price - A 7x bull run by 2025
Tron’s TRX price shows strong macro technicals pointing to a potential 2,000% rally from 2024 to 2025. Tron’s TRX price has been coiling in a mundane fashion for most of the summer. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $0.0468.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!