Japan’s Hamada: Should intervene in FX market if USD plunges 7-8 yen per day

Japan’s Hamada: Should intervene in FX market if USD plunges 7-8 yen per dayBy Dhwani Mehta
Adviser to the Japanese PM Abe, Koichi Hamada, told Reuters that if the USD drops 7-8 yen on a daily basis, then Japanese authorities need to intervene.
Key Headlines:
Some danger Trump could base decisions on 'wrong economics' if he doesn't heed good advice
Japan need not cooperate with Trump on economic policies just to please him
Japan does not need to stick to fiscal 2020 target for primary budget surplus
Government should postpone further sales tax increase if Japan's economy stays in deflation
Japan should intervene in FX mkt if dollar plunges 7-8 yen per day