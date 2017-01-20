Japan’s Hamada: Should intervene in FX market if USD plunges 7-8 yen per day

Adviser to the Japanese PM Abe, Koichi Hamada, told Reuters that if the USD drops 7-8 yen on a daily basis, then Japanese authorities need to intervene.

Key Headlines:

Some danger Trump could base decisions on 'wrong economics' if he doesn't heed good advice

Japan need not cooperate with Trump on economic policies just to please him

Japan does not need to stick to fiscal 2020 target for primary budget surplus

Government should postpone further sales tax increase if Japan's economy stays in deflation

Japan should intervene in FX mkt if dollar plunges 7-8 yen per day