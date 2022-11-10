The 4-hour chart offers a bullish bias on the backside of the trendline that has formed as a consequence of the month's downtrend that has come to an abrupt halt.

Merits of boj's current policy outweighing costs, but aware of need to be mindful about costs of prolonged easing. Pace of raising japan's negative interest rate will be among key factors when boj debates exit strategy. Another factor is how to adjust boj's huge balance sheet. We are not in stage where we can immediately debate, lay out details of exit strategy.

Japan's consumer inflation recently exceeded 2% but that is almost entirely driven by firms passing on rising import costs to consumers. Must leave room for policy response to ensure japan never returns to deflation. We may be seeing slight signs of change in firms' cautious sentiment that was behind prolonged deflation.

Japan's economy is likely to recover as the impact of supply constraints, pandemic eases. Uncertainty regarding Japan's economy is extremely high, Must be vigilant to the impact of fx, market moves on the economy, and prices. BoJ will maintain an easy monetary policy to sustainably, and stably achieve 2% inflation accompanied by wage growth. Japan's consumer inflation is likely to slow back below 2% next fiscal year.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that Japan's economy is picking up and is likely to recover as the impact of supply constraints and the pandemic eases.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.