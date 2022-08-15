Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that he “instructed Agriculture Minister to keep unchanged imported wheat prices from October.”
Additional quotes
Instructed Trade Minister to come up with details on plans from October onward to curb fuel prices.
Instructed Trade Minister to come up with additional steps on energy and rising electricity bills.
These comments come after reports came out on Sunday that Japan will hold the price of imported wheat unchanged.
Market reaction
USD/JPY briefly dropped below 133.00 on the above comments. The spot is now trading at 133.05, down 0.31% on a daily basis.
