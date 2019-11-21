Japan CPI (YoY) Oct 0.2% (Est 0.3%; Prev 0.2%)

The Japan October Consumer Price Index was expected to tick up fractionally, to 0.3% YoY overall, 0.6% YoY ex-fresh food & energy.

The data arrived as follows:

Japan CPI (Y/Y) Oct 0.2% (est 0.3%; prev 0.2%) - Japan CPI Ex. Fresh Food (Y/Y) Oct 0.4% (est 0.4%; prev 0.3%) -Japan CPI Ex. Fresh Food And Energy (Y/Y) Oct 0.7% (est 0.6%; prev 0.5%).

The consumer price index for Japan in October 2019 was 102.2 (2015=100), up 0.2% over the year before seasonal adjustment, and the same level as the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

There has been no material impact on the yen.

About the National Consumer Price Index

The National Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics Bureau is a measure of price movements obtained by comparison of the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. These volatile products such as food and energy are excluded in order to capture an accurate calculation. CPI is the most significant way to measure changes in purchasing trends. The purchase power of JPY is dragged down by inflation. Generally a high reading is seen as positive for the JPY.