Italy plans to begin reversing coronavirus-led confinement measures from mid-May

The Italian government has outlined a strategic plan to gradually exit the confinement measures initiated to control the coronavirus pandemic, according to French newspaper Le Monde.

The objective is to normalize the situation "as soon as possible", health minister Roberto Speranza said on Sunday in an interview with the daily newspapers Il Corriere della Sera and La Repubblica but refrained from giving a date.

That said, the emergency is not over a year and the nation still faces a few difficult months ahead, added Speranza.