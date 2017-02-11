ISM NY: Current Business Conditions came in at 51.6 in Oct, up from 49.7 in Sep

ISM NY: Current Business Conditions came in at 51.6 in Oct, up from 49.7 in SepBy Eren Sengezer
"New York City purchasing managers reported modest improvements to a number of indices, while indicating reduced purchasing quantity and current revenues," the Institute for
Supply Management-New York reported on Thursday.
Key takeaways
- Current Business Conditions came in at 51.6 in October, up from 49.7 in September.
- The Six-Month Outlook increased to 62.6 in October.
- Employment, a seasonally adjusted index, was 54.8 in October, moving into growth territory for the third time in 2017.
- Prices Paid fell just short of reaching the highest point of 2017 (60.3 in June), coming in at 60.0 in October.
