Iran’s Khamenei: Increasing sanctions on Iran should not be a response

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was on the wires some minutes ago, via Reuters, noting that the US showed its terrorist nature by killing the Quds Force Commander Soleimani earlier this month.

Further Comments:

Soleimani killing was a disgrace for the US administration. Increasing sanctions on Iran should not be a response. US cannot offset damage caused by Iran's strike.

Earlier today, the US military confirmed that several US service members were injured by the Iranian retaliatory missile attacks on January 8th..

The market mood is little affected by the above comments, as the risk-on remains the key theme amid upbeat Chinese macro news and trade deal optimism.

The US dollar is under pressure across the board, capping the upside in the USD/JPY pair while the Aussie is looking to extend gains above 0.6900.