US military: Eleven US troops injured in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq - Reuters

The US military confirmed on Friday that several US service members were injured by the Iranian retaliatory missile attacks on January 8th, as Reuters reports.

Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement, “while no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed.”

This confirms the earlier reports that cited, 11 US troops got injured in the Iranian missile attack on Jan 8.

The market sentiment is undeterred by the above news, as the risk-on trades remain in vogue amid upbeat US consumer spending data, the conclusion of the US-China phase one trade deal and steady Chinese GDP growth figures. USD/JPY trades with modest gains near 110.20 while the Aussie slips back below the 0.69 handle.