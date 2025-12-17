Fed's Waller: There is no rush to cut interest rates given outlook

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that the Fed is not in a rush to cut interest rates, given the current outlook, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"Jobs market is very soft, current payrolls growth not good."

"Fed rate cuts have helped jobs market."

"2026 could turn out to be a better year for economy, hope that helps job market."

"Inflation above target but should come down over next few months."

"Inflation expectations are anchored."

"Don't know yet what AI will do to job market."

"There's not going to be a re-acceleration in inflation."

"The job market says Fed should continue to cut rates."

"We are not seeing job market go off a cliff."

"Fed can go at a moderate pace, doesn't need dramatic action."

"Fed is 50 to 100 basis points over neutral."

"I think that inflation is going to come down."

"Hard to say tariffs caused job market weakness."

"Not wrong for there to be interactions between Fed and administration."

"Fed can cut interest rates just off of moderating inflation outlook."

"New Fed asset buying is not stimulus."

Market reaction

These comments received a neutral score of 4.6 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker and failed to trigger a significant market reaction. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was up 0.3% on the day at 98.50.