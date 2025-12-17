Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD is showing signs of hesitation above $4.300

Gold (XAU/USD) is posting marginal gains on Wednesday, but price action remains contained within previous ranges. Upside attempts remain capped below all-time highs at $4,350, and bears are contained above the $4,260-$4,270 so far. The doji candles in the daily chart highlight a hesitant market.



The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trimming some losses on Wednesday, and that is limiting Gold upside attempts so far. US data released on Tuesday maintain fears about a deteriorating labour market intact, but traders are waiting for Thursday’s US Consumer Prices Index report to reassess their expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Fed.

Technical Analysis: Gold is forming a triangle pattern around $4,300

XAU/USD trades at $4,316.73, little changed daily, with recent price action forming a triangle pattern roughly around the $4,300 level, with an ascending parallel channel framing the broader uptrend. Triangles are considered continuation patterns and, in this case, they would signal a positive outcome.

Technical indicators, however, show mixed signals. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains below zero with the histogram contracting, suggesting fading bearish pressure, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 57.77, maintaining a modest bullish tone.

Immediate resistance is at the top of the triangle, at $4,340 area and the December 12 and 15 highs, at $4,350 area. Further up, the top of the ascending channel, now around $4,385, emerges as the next target. Supports are at the $4,300 intraday low, ahead of the triangle bottom of $4,280 and the base of the channel, near $4,240.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)