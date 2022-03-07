Indonesia Energy Stock News and Forecast: INDO stock pumps, so wait for the dump

- INDO stock surges over 100% on Friday as oil prices rise.
- INDO shares up another 27% in premarket trading on Monday.
- INDO is an early-stage explorer with limited production so will not benefit much from surging oil prices.
It is good to see the retail frenzy is alive and well, and it has just moved from targeting short squeeze companies to targetting low market cap and low free float energy companies. Given the obsession markets currently have with surging oil prices, there is a certain logic to this. Indonesia Energy Corporation (INDO) appears to be one of the more favored stocks by the retail set who managed to double it on Friday alone. In fact for March, INDO stock is up over 400% already, an impressive performance even with oil itself surging. Indonesia Energy Corporation is an oil and gas explorer focusing on Indonesia, hence the name.
Indonesia Energy Corporation Stock News
INDO stock appears to have caught the attention of retail investors due to its very low share free float. This makes it more volatile, and with oil prices surging this suits some traders who like to jump on surging momentum. INDO stock has been one of the top trending stocks on the usual social media message boards for the last few days due mostly to its surging price.
As ever in such a scenario, we would urge caution. This is momentum trading not investing, so wild swings and heavy losses are a distinct possibility. INDO is a tiny company with a market cap of $300 million now despite revenue never being more than $6 million over the last five years.
"IEC's average daily production rate over the first 10 months of 2021 was approximately 160 barrels of oil per day. Since completion of the Kruh 26 well, IEC has been averaging production of approximately 245 barrels of oil per day," it says on the company website. At full-scale production for a year that barely gets over $10 million in revenue. Yet traders have seen fit to quadruple its share price in about a week.
This should be ringing alarm bells for most of you. For those that like to trade volatility, go ahead. Just know that this is a pure momentum trade and could fall back just as quickly as it rose.
Indonesia Energy Corporation Stock Forecast
INDO has a tiny free float of about 2 million shares. That means with volumes surpassing 30 million shares on Friday, it is pretty easy to get it moving. This is way overdone and likely to come tumbling back down to earth. If you want to have fun, go ahead, but know your risk and trade what you can afford to lose. The nature of these types of moves, which we are getting more and more used to knowing, is that momentum is very powerful in the initial stages. Once reality sets in, the first down day is the sign that momentum is over and the crowd moves on to the next opportunity. So try not to be late for the party.
INDO stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery from 22-month lows, trades near 1.0900
EUR/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward 1.0800 earlier in the day and recovered to the 1.0900 area. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength while fueling EUR/USD's rebound. Eyes on the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks.
Gold extends slide from multi-month highs, trades near $1,970
Gold climbed to its strongest level since August 2020 above $2,000 on Monday but lost its traction heading into the American session. XAU/USD was last seen trading near $1,970, pressured by a more-than-3% increase in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area as dollar rally loses steam
With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength during the European trading hours, the GBP/USD pair rose toward 1.3200 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors stay focused on geopolitics.
Dogecoin price stumbles after public release of MyDoge wallet for iOS users
Dogecoin price tumbled in the recent crypto market bloodbath, posting 4% losses over the past day. Analysts have a bearish outlook on the meme coin, predicting a further price drop.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas.