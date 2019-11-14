- USD/INR retreats from highs above the 72.00 handle.
- Recent CPI figures surprised to the upside.
- WPI rose less than expected in October.
The Indian currency is now picking up some traction and drags USD/INR to fresh lows in sub-72.00 levels.
US Dollar / Indian Rupee looks to US data, Powell
After moving to fresh 2-month tops in the area just above 72.00 the figure on Wednesday, the pair is now facing some downside pressure on the back of the offered bias in the greenback.
In the docket, Wednesday’s inflation figures tracked by the CPI in India showed consumer prices rose 4.62% on a year to October, surpassing estimates and up from September’s 3.99% gain. Earlier on Thursday, Whole Price Index rose 0.16% on a yearly basis, coming in short of forecasts.
In the meantime, spot keeps the November rally well and sound so far, advancing from the 70.60 region to Wednesday’s tops above 72.00.
There is no news from the RBI following the October interest rate cut, all amidst the broad accommodative stance from the central bank and with the domestic exports sector under pressure against the backdrop of trade tensions and global slowdown.
USD/INR levels to watch
As of writing the pair is losing 0.23% at 71.92 and faces the next support at 71.60 (high Oct.16) seconded by 71.23 (55-day SMA) and then 70.66 (monthly low Nov.5). On the flip side, a breakout of 72.08 (monthly high Nov.12) would expose 72.26 (2019 high Sep.3) and finally 74.52 (2018 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
