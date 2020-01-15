Rabobank analysts point out that the current economic crisis in India is fuelling the debate about India’s structural economic growth.

Key Quotes

“Based on a fully endogenous economic growth model, we estimate India’s annual average economic potential at between 5% and 6% over the course of the decade.”

“Investment in human capital and innovation is necessary to foster Indian future economic growth.”

“In a scenario where the government implements (and intensifies) its education agenda, average annual economic growth could end up being 1.8ppts to 2.8ppts higher than under our baseline scenario (over the period 2023-2030).”