India Gross Domestic Product Quarterly (YoY) down to 7% in 4Q from previous 7.3%
14:10 GMT
USD/JPY trying to defend 112.00 handle ahead of Trump
14:09 GMT
Belgium Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) up to 0.5% in 4Q from previous 0.4%
14:08 GMT
India Federal Fiscal Deficit, INR up to 5641.92B in January from previous 5012.5B
14:08 GMT
United States S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices (YoY) above forecasts (5.3%) in December: Actual (5.6%)
14:01 GMT
USD/CAD challenging 50-DMA near 1.3210; US GDP index 'not that bad' at 2.0%
13:57 GMT
United States Redbook index (MoM): 0.7% (February 24) vs 0.5%
13:56 GMT
United States Redbook index (YoY) climbed from previous 1.1% to 1.4% in February 24
13:55 GMT
GBP/USD pare losses after US GDP
13:38 GMT
United States Wholesale Inventories dipped from previous 1% to -0.1% in January
13:36 GMT
US flash Q4 GDP at 1.9%
13:33 GMT
EUR/USD advances further post-US GDP
13:32 GMT
United States Goods Trade Balance: $-69.2B (January) vs previous $-65B
13:32 GMT
United States Personal Consumption Expenditures Prices (QoQ) came in at 1.9%, below expectations (2.2%) in 4Q
13:31 GMT
United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (QoQ) below expectations (1.3%) in 4Q: Actual (1.2%)
13:31 GMT
United States Gross Domestic Product Annualized came in at 1.9% below forecasts (2.1%) in 4Q
13:31 GMT
Canada Raw Material Price Index fell from previous 6.5% to 1.7% in January
13:31 GMT
United States Gross Domestic Product Price Index below forecasts (2.1%) in 4Q: Actual (2%)
13:31 GMT
United States Gross Domestic Product Annualized registered at 1.9% below expectations (2.1%) in 4Q
13:31 GMT
US: Chicago PMI and consumer confidence data eyed - Nomura
13:02 GMT
