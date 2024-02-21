Gold prices rose in India on Wednesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 61,980 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 220 compared with the INR 61,760 it cost on Tuesday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 62,203 per 10 gms from INR 62,167 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts increased to INR 71,316 per kg from INR 71,255 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|64,095
|Mumbai
|63,990
|New Delhi
|64,060
|Chennai
|64,070
|Kolkata
|64,160
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price bulls refrain from placing fresh bets
- A combination of supporting factors assists the Comex Gold price to steadily climb back closer to a one-week peak and the 50-day SMA barrier during the Asian session on Wednesday.
- The markets are pricing in four 25 basis points interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024, starting from June, which weighs on the US Dollar and lends support to the metal.
- Investors remain concerned about the risk of a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East in the wake of a string of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
- US officials said last week that Russia is developing a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon, though President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is against the deployment of nuclear weapons in space.
- A White House official said that the US will announce a major sanctions package against Russia on Friday to hold President Vladimir Putin accountable for the two-year war on Ukraine.
- The People’s Bank of China lowered the five-year loan prime rate by 25 bps – the biggest cut since it was introduced in 2019 – to support real estate developers and bolster economic growth.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds comfortably above the 4.0% mark as traders keenly await the FOMC meeting minutes for fresh cues about the rate-cut path.
- Hawkish signals from policymakers will likely renew jitters that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer, which, in turn, should boost the buck and may not be good news for the XAU/USD.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
