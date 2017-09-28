IAEA: North Korea has made rapid progress on nuke development

IAEA: North Korea has made rapid progress on nuke developmentBy Dhwani Mehta
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog, came out with a warning on Friday over the North Korean nuke tests.
Key Headlines:
The test from North Korea on September 3 (sixth nuclear test) showed the country has made "rapid progress" on weapons development
Poses a 'new threat'
IAEA Director Yukiya Amano told reporters in Seoul, “(The) yield is much bigger than the previous test, and it means North Korea made very rapid progress.”
"Combined with other elements, this is a new threat and this is a global threat," Amano added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.