IAEA: North Korea has made rapid progress on nuke development

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog, came out with a warning on Friday over the North Korean nuke tests.

Key Headlines:

The test from North Korea on September 3 (sixth nuclear test) showed the country has made "rapid progress" on weapons development

Poses a 'new threat'

IAEA Director Yukiya Amano told reporters in Seoul, “(The) yield is much bigger than the previous test, and it means North Korea made very rapid progress.”

"Combined with other elements, this is a new threat and this is a global threat," Amano added.